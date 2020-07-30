Sign up
239 / 365
Seminole Hard Rock Lake
This is the lake surrounding the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Guests can rent paddleboards, Kayaks, or pedal boats to enjoy during their stay.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Caroline
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
239
photos
79
followers
65
following
Tags
lake
florida
hard rock
water sports
