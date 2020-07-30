Previous
Seminole Hard Rock Lake
Seminole Hard Rock Lake

This is the lake surrounding the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Guests can rent paddleboards, Kayaks, or pedal boats to enjoy during their stay.
