Double Crested Comorants
It was another beautiful sunny day in South Florida, so we went out once again on an airboat ride in the Everglades. I spotted these five Double Crested Comorants as we were pulling away from the dock at Sawgrass Recreation Park in Weston, Florida.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
0
365
NIKON D610
8th August 2020 11:17am
birds
,
comorant
,
double crested comorant
