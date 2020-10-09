Sign up
Great White Egret
Today, I returned to Snake Warrior Island Natural Area in Miramar, Florida for a second visit which resulted in this close encounter with a Great White Egret.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
great white egret
,
great egret
