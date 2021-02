Karina

Portraits- Day 18



I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Portraits." I took this photo of my puggle, Karina, while she was sitting on the sofa with a floor lamp overhead. I draped a towel over the back of the sofa so that she would stand out against a lighter colored background.