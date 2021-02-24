Previous
Trash Pile by chejja
324 / 365

Trash Pile

Shape/Form, Lines, Texture, Pattern, and/or Light- Day 24

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is based on the use of shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and/or light. I was heading down my street to take photos of rocks and tree trunks that I had noticed earlier, but I ended up photographing my neighbor's trash pile instead. It just goes to show you that inspiration can come from just about any place.
