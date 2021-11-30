Sign up
Photo 372
Lakeside
Taken by the lake at Topeekeegee Yugnee (TY) Park in Hollywood, Florida
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
1
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th November 2021 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
bench
,
egret
,
landscape-43
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this wonderful and peaceful setting.
December 2nd, 2021
