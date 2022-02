A Great Bargain

Day 8 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a high key shot emphasizing white. Today, I actually went to a thrift shop looking for items that might fit with this month's calendar. This very pretty pitcher was one of my finds. It was a great bargain, too. (Looks nice when viewed on black background.)