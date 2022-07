La Antorchade de Amistad (Torch of Friendship)

La Antorchade de Amistad (The Torch of Friendship) was created by the Mexican sculptor, Sebastian, and given to the city of San Antonio, Texas by the Mexican Consulate in 2002. It represents the shared heritage and commercial ties between many Texans and Mexico. Taken with my cellphone as I did not have my camera with me on this trip.