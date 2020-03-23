Not the morning after...

This is an old photo of Zagreb Cathedral, taken on a peacfull morning few years ago...

We have experienced a strong earthquake yesterday (and about 30 weak ones after- some felt-some not) in the middle of Corona crisis. Our experts in public health and civil protection are once more proving that they can handle anything, and people too. I wish people were more cautious about Corona all over the world. And then you have to deal with strong earthquake on an early sunday morning, and you don't know do you go out to Corona, or stay in for another earthquake.

I did not want to put here a post earthquake photo. I don' t have any of my own, and I want this to stay my happy place, but you can find plenty on internet: just google images "potres u zagrebu"

Damage is huge in the center. We don't even now all. Many people had to move out from their homes, and several hospitals were damaged, entire birth clinique evacuated, moms, newborn babies, even bebies in incubators...I keep thinking that I am cought in a bad catastrophy movie...