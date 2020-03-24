Previous
Stayingathome by cherrymartina
Photo 764

Stayingathome

Still shaken from recent events, I am deciding to find some peace by fighting the virus and the earthquake with my camera photographing bits and pieces of nature that I can reach from home. This is a plum tree in my neighbour's garden.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Martina

@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
