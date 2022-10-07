Sign up
Photo 907
Sagrada Familia
Again, very hard to pick a photo from this stunning church. Another Gaudi's piece of art. Anyway, I fell in love with Gaudi...
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
1
0
Martina
@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
919
photos
62
followers
97
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th October 2022 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
It's an amazing building, and so difficult to get a shot of it in its entirety
October 20th, 2022
