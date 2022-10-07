Previous
Next
Sagrada Familia by cherrymartina
Photo 907

Sagrada Familia

Again, very hard to pick a photo from this stunning church. Another Gaudi's piece of art. Anyway, I fell in love with Gaudi...
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
It's an amazing building, and so difficult to get a shot of it in its entirety
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise