Photo 905
Black magic
is the name of this rose... It took me a while to get her going. Tried to plant her for few times before it succeeded, but it was definitely worth trying and digging and waiting.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
Martina
@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
Tags
rose
,
garden
