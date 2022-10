Back to my garden

I came back from a great and fantastic trip to Barcelona, to find some deeper, and darker colors in my back yard. The autumn is here, no doubt. And here are some leftovers of a glorious roses those once were...

There is also this old stool in my garden (two of them) that I can't let go. They are a reminder of some old times and people, my in laws, that took care of this house and garden before me...