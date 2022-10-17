From the balcony

I like to look at my garden from above, from window or balcony. Therefore I try to make it look good both from a yard point of view and second store point of view.

I also like to keep low maintenance plants, that tend to be beautiful and green throughout the winter, so I mainly choose mediteranean plants. Even they get tired when the summer ends...

And one more thing. I need connection to the Adriatic sea coast, which is another reason to choose rosemary, immortelle, lavander...

To be continued...