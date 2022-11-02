Previous
Next
Time to cut climbing roses by cherrymartina
Photo 933

Time to cut climbing roses

I have a lot of work ahead, half done so far, and it is hard to cut them when they are still alive and growing, like it is a spring.. They say it will rain tomorrow, so I have to do as much as I can today...
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise