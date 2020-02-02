Previous
Next
Fantail by chikadnz
190 / 365

Fantail

On the way home from the storage facility today we went on a short bush walk to find a geocache, in honour of it being a palindrome day (02-02-2020). This fantail came to see what we were doing - or to catch the insects we were disturbing!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise