190 / 365
Fantail
On the way home from the storage facility today we went on a short bush walk to find a geocache, in honour of it being a palindrome day (02-02-2020). This fantail came to see what we were doing - or to catch the insects we were disturbing!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
nature
birds
bush
nz
fantail
nikon-d7000
