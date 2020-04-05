Previous
Don't Forget by chikadnz
215 / 365

Don't Forget

Day 11 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

This morning we made our second visit to the supermarket since lockdown started. While I waited in the car for @nzkites to do the shopping, I looked for photo opportunities.

There is a lot to remember these days, not just our re-usable bags. Write your list on paper, wear gloves and mask (optional), wait in the queue, keep your distance from others, don't touch your face, use paywave, clean the items with disinfectant before packing them in the car, use hand sanitiser... The process was a bit easier this week as it becomes more familiar.

5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
