Don't Forget

This morning we made our second visit to the supermarket since lockdown started. While I waited in the car for @nzkites to do the shopping, I looked for photo opportunities.
There is a lot to remember these days, not just our re-usable bags. Write your list on paper, wear gloves and mask (optional), wait in the queue, keep your distance from others, don't touch your face, use paywave, clean the items with disinfectant before packing them in the car, use hand sanitiser... The process was a bit easier this week as it becomes more familiar.