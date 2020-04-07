Previous
Next
Bird on the Wire by chikadnz
217 / 365

Bird on the Wire

Day 13 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

Photographed on today's outing to refill the gas bottles for the motorhome, among other necessary chores. This was one of many, many sparrows that were chattering and swooping in the area.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise