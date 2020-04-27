Previous
Bad Hair Day (Toitoi) by chikadnz
235 / 365

Bad Hair Day (Toitoi)

Day 33 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

Perhaps missing a hairdresser?

Photographed on our walk down the road on what is (hopefully) the last day of the Level 4 lockdown. We progress to Level 3 at 11.59pm tonight. It will be interesting to see what the next few weeks bring.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
