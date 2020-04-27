Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Bad Hair Day (Toitoi)
Day 33 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.
Perhaps missing a hairdresser?
Photographed on our walk down the road on what is (hopefully) the last day of the Level 4 lockdown. We progress to Level 3 at 11.59pm tonight. It will be interesting to see what the next few weeks bring.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
430
photos
44
followers
81
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
234
235
Latest from all albums
87
230
88
231
89
232
234
235
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
toitoi
,
nikon-d7000
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close