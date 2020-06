Memorial

This afternoon I attended a memorial service for an ex-colleague who had passed away recently. He was a lovely man with a larger than life personality, described as 'a gentle giant'. At the service someone read out the poem 'When Great Trees Fall' by Maya Angelou, which seemed very appropriate.



Afterwards I went for a walk in the park to look for winter tree images and also found a waterfall and stream. They spoke to me of death and life.



I'm posting this today in honour of a great tree fallen.