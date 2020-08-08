Sign up
Winter Tree and Cloud
Photographed from the roof garden at work late this afternoon.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
winter
,
cloud
