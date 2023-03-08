Previous
Next
Water Sports by chikadnz
Photo 421

Water Sports

Pilot Bay Mt Maunganui
@nzkites and I spent some time taking photos here this afternoon, until the wind got too cold for us.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise