Photo 431
Kaikoura
The view from the lookout above where we parked last night. The weather was beautiful, and the mountains just had a little snow on the tops.We are hoping to travel down to Christchurch today.
Photographed with my phone.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
chikadnz
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
landscape
nz
kaikoura
south island
