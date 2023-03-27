Previous
Kaikoura by chikadnz
Photo 431

Kaikoura

The view from the lookout above where we parked last night. The weather was beautiful, and the mountains just had a little snow on the tops.We are hoping to travel down to Christchurch today.

Photographed with my phone.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

chikadnz

