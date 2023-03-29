Sign up
Photo 433
Swallow
After a couple of days of wet cold weather, we finally had a little sunshine, and the swallows were out in force.
Photographed at the Harewood Golf Club, Christchurch.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
bird
,
nz
,
christchurch
,
swallow
