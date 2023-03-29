Previous
Swallow by chikadnz
After a couple of days of wet cold weather, we finally had a little sunshine, and the swallows were out in force.
Photographed at the Harewood Golf Club, Christchurch.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

