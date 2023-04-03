Previous
Flax Seedheads by chikadnz
Photo 438

Flax Seedheads

We have moved on from our parking spot at the golf club to another place on the western edge of Christchurch city. This one is an NZMCA (New Zealand Motor Caravan Association) park which has space for up to 100 caravans/motorhomes. It was only about half full for the few days we were there.
At one side of the park there is a fenced-off area of trees and shrubs which is nice to wander around. It's grown a lot since our first visit to the park a couple of years ago. I went for a photo walk late this afternoon and liked the way the afternoon light was picking out this flax.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

chikadnz

