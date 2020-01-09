Previous
Next
So many Spanish villages look like this one. by chimfa
Photo 2039

So many Spanish villages look like this one.

Taken from the moving car whilst on the motorway traveling to Barcelna last month. I've no idea which village it is!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise