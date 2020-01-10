Sign up
Photo 2040
The other cathedral in Barcelona.
Not the one Gaudi one! Spot the girl covered in flowers. She was grabbing everyone and having her photo taken with them. No doubt for a fee!
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful architecture and obviously a crowd pleased !
January 11th, 2020
