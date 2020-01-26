Previous
No blossoms here yet. by chimfa
No blossoms here yet.

Catching up yet again I'm afraid. The almond blossom is starting now and I will try and capture some this week. Nothing on our apricot tree yet though.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
