It will be gone by tomorrow!

One tree/ shrub of the pitisporum ( can't spell it) family which although has perfumed white flowers for a week or so in late spring, drives me mad with dropped leaves and sticky seed heads for the other 50 weeks of the year.

Our enforced isolation is giving us time to sort out the garden. The leaves from this are in bags and when it stops raining I'll be out there with the chain saw. Only problem is we can't order new gravel to cover the flower bed or new plants to replace the tree!

However I did think the branches were interesting.