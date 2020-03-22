Previous
This is where I should be! by chimfa
This is where I should be!

Taken 2 years ago but after yesterday's hard work cutting wood for a neighbour's log burner. It's now raining so we can't finish what we started.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years.
