Menjangan bathing
Menjangan bathing

Means deer in Indonesian. I was quite surprised to see this deer wonder down to the beach and sit to cool in the water. I don't
This is in west Bali National Park.
2nd October 2023

Christina

christinav
Dianne
Such a funny thing to see and capture.
October 11th, 2023  
