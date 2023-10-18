Previous
To the beach by christinav
Photo 773

To the beach

The colours were more spectacular earlier but I just wasn't up early enough..
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful leading line
October 20th, 2023  
