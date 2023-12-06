Previous
Following the branch by christinav
Photo 822

Following the branch

of the pohutukawa tree, with just a speckle of the red flowers coming through.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise