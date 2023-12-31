Previous
Zooming out by christinav
Photo 847

Zooming out

2 slightly different angles one zooming in to fill the frame with colour while this one shows how's it still the blue hour.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a magical capture of these gorgeous colours and reflections.
January 6th, 2024  
