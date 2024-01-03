Previous
Feasting by christinav
Photo 850

Feasting

I'm very happy with this shot - as it's significantly cropped and I didn't know I had caught the Kereru (NZ's wood pigeon) mid eating.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Christina

Babs ace
Well done and nice timing. fav.
January 9th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Great timing
January 9th, 2024  
