Flying over the sunrise by christinav
Photo 856

Flying over the sunrise

Trying to complete the week 2 challenge of breaking the composition rules.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
If that image breaks the rules, I say, it needs to be done more often! But that would certainly be difficult!!! Stunning!
January 12th, 2024  
