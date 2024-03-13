Sign up
Photo 920
I wonder if it's windy here?
A perfectly still day on my visit, my obviously there's a sizable prevailing wind going through here.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
6
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Babs
ace
Ha ha gale force I would say
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and rural scene, a good shelter for the sheep in bad weather. We have so many trees that look like this permanently ;-)
March 14th, 2024
julia
ace
Pretty windy the day I was there.. Great for b&w.
March 14th, 2024
Wylie
ace
How fantastic to 'see' the wind on a calm day. fav
March 14th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
The sheep do not care.
March 14th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
If I were making a collage, I'd have the sheep flying through the air as well!
March 14th, 2024
