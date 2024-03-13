Previous
I wonder if it's windy here? by christinav
Photo 920

I wonder if it's windy here?

A perfectly still day on my visit, my obviously there's a sizable prevailing wind going through here.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha gale force I would say
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and rural scene, a good shelter for the sheep in bad weather. We have so many trees that look like this permanently ;-)
March 14th, 2024  
julia ace
Pretty windy the day I was there.. Great for b&w.
March 14th, 2024  
Wylie ace
How fantastic to 'see' the wind on a calm day. fav
March 14th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
The sheep do not care.
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
If I were making a collage, I'd have the sheep flying through the air as well!
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise