Previous
Photo 942
Sheds - 4
A shed on the water
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
4
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
942
photos
99
followers
113
following
258% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
22nd March 2024 6:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Kathy A
ace
Very cute shed
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous looking shed and wonderful scenery.
April 4th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Well, how cute is THIS!
April 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice!
April 4th, 2024
