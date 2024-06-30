Sign up
Photo 1029
Basking
It was a fine winter's day in the weekend, which has now turned to rain.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1030
photos
106
followers
110
following
282% complete
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th June 2024 7:53am
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture, I love the textures of the rocks and their patterns.
July 2nd, 2024
