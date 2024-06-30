Previous
Next
Basking by christinav
Photo 1029

Basking

It was a fine winter's day in the weekend, which has now turned to rain.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful find and capture, I love the textures of the rocks and their patterns.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise