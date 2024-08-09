Previous
The top of the waterfall - b&w by christinav
The top of the waterfall - b&w

Not sure which one I like better, colour or b &w, I think colour overall, but I like the light on the leaves on this one. What do you think?
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Fabulous b/w with lovely contrasts and light, looks great on black.
August 11th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This one is my pic. It shows the textures and water with such magnificent light. A big fav.
August 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic b&w image
August 11th, 2024  
