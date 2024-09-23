Sign up
Photo 1112
Hotel roof
We have had a very long trip (over 50 hours) with many delays and a forced stop in Doha. This is the roof of the hotel where we were put up while issues were getting fixed.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
4
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1114
photos
105
followers
113
following
305% complete
View this month »
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a fabulous shot. Love the symmetry. fav.
September 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Sorry about the travelling issues, but it gave you a wonderful photo op! Great capture and symmetry.
September 30th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
50 hours!!! exhausting, but you take the opportunities.
September 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like a very tiring trip! Great shot though.
September 30th, 2024
