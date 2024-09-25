Previous
Madrid cathedral by christinav
Madrid cathedral

We had a couple of hours sleep when we got to our hotel then tried to stay awake to adjust to the new time zone. Made it (just) to 8pm and nearly fell asleep while eating a tapa!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Maggiemae ace
I remember a 1960's cafe which sold milkshakes and played '60s music in the main square in Madrid!
September 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful symmetry. Jet lag is so difficult for me to handle.
September 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing symmetry
September 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Fantastic place to visit.
September 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really beautiful and balanced!
September 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful interior.
September 30th, 2024  
