Previous
Photo 1114
Madrid cathedral
We had a couple of hours sleep when we got to our hotel then tried to stay awake to adjust to the new time zone. Made it (just) to 8pm and nearly fell asleep while eating a tapa!
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
6
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Maggiemae
ace
I remember a 1960's cafe which sold milkshakes and played '60s music in the main square in Madrid!
September 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful symmetry. Jet lag is so difficult for me to handle.
September 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing symmetry
September 30th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Fantastic place to visit.
September 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Really beautiful and balanced!
September 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful interior.
September 30th, 2024
