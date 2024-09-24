Previous
The view from the hotel by christinav
Photo 1113

The view from the hotel

Doha
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of this concrete jungle. Lovely looking hotel in the middle. Is it the sunshine or are the buildings yellow?
September 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
wow, how interesting. the modern building with traditions.
September 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How fabulous. I've never been to the Middle East.
September 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting shot.
September 30th, 2024  
