Previous
Next
Photo 1113
The view from the hotel
Doha
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1114
photos
105
followers
113
following
305% complete
View this month »
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this concrete jungle. Lovely looking hotel in the middle. Is it the sunshine or are the buildings yellow?
September 30th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
wow, how interesting. the modern building with traditions.
September 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How fabulous. I've never been to the Middle East.
September 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot.
September 30th, 2024
