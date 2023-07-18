Previous
Sleepless in Skagerrak by clearlightskies
Sleepless in Skagerrak

The overnight ferry is a strange place at midnight on a stormy night. People scuttle to their cabins to suffer quietly, while the sleepless photographer captures empty staircases…
18th July 2023

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
