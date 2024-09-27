Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Stairway to illusion
I took this photo during the summer when I was visiting an old castle in Germany.
The way the light was falling into the stone stairwell fascinated me so I stopped halfway down, waited until the other tourists had moved on, and then did a vertical panorama with my phone.
The result was something abstract, and I found the form of it very pleasing.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
2
1
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
1
2
1
365
iPhone 8
28th July 2024 12:13pm
abstract
Sam Palmer
That is so cool and slightly mind boggling.
September 28th, 2024
Elise
ace
I have just realised that this was, in fact, my 365th uploaded photo! But it has taken me longer than a year to get to this point….. 🤣
September 28th, 2024
