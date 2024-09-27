Previous
Stairway to illusion by clearlightskies
365 / 365

Stairway to illusion

I took this photo during the summer when I was visiting an old castle in Germany.

The way the light was falling into the stone stairwell fascinated me so I stopped halfway down, waited until the other tourists had moved on, and then did a vertical panorama with my phone.

The result was something abstract, and I found the form of it very pleasing.
Elise

@clearlightskies
Sam Palmer
That is so cool and slightly mind boggling.
September 28th, 2024  
Elise ace
I have just realised that this was, in fact, my 365th uploaded photo! But it has taken me longer than a year to get to this point….. 🤣
September 28th, 2024  
