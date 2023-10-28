Previous
Fogbow by clearlightskies
Fogbow

This is a quite unusual optical phenomenon that I have never photographed before. Some folk call this a “ghost rainbow”.
You can only see it if you are standing with the sun behind you looking at a well-lit bank of fog.
28th October 2023

Elise

@clearlightskies
