264 / 365
Fargegata
In Stavanger, there is this street known as Fargegata, which means "the coloured street". I'm not sure I know the street's real name!!
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Elise
@clearlightskies
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2023 11:33pm
Jerzy
There may not be a need to know the real name. Great colorful capture
November 10th, 2023
