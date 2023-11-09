Previous
Fargegata by clearlightskies
264 / 365

Fargegata

In Stavanger, there is this street known as Fargegata, which means "the coloured street". I'm not sure I know the street's real name!!
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
Jerzy ace
There may not be a need to know the real name. Great colorful capture
November 10th, 2023  
