275 / 365
Closer to home
I took a trip to Sweden last week to capture some images of the northern lights. They liked me so much that they followed me home 🤣. This photo was taken only a few minutes from my house last night!
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
aurora
Bill Davidson
Stunning. Last night, here in Scotland, there was an alert for the aurora. We set off to an area with little light pollution. No luck with the aurora but we had a wonderful sighting of Jupiter at its closest point to the moon.
November 26th, 2023
