Black Hill in the fog by clifford
Black Hill in the fog

Todays walk was up Black Hill with the idea of photographing Malvern. Oops, fog stopped play. However there was a wonderful still quality to the atmosphere.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo - I love the peacefulness of fog. Fav
April 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
It does look quite atmospheric.
April 17th, 2023  
