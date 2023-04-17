Sign up
Previous
Next
98 / 365
Black Hill in the fog
Todays walk was up Black Hill with the idea of photographing Malvern. Oops, fog stopped play. However there was a wonderful still quality to the atmosphere.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
1
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
17th April 2023 9:41am
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo - I love the peacefulness of fog. Fav
April 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
It does look quite atmospheric.
April 17th, 2023
