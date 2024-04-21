Previous
Boxing at Hereford Boxing Academy by clifford
363 / 365

Boxing at Hereford Boxing Academy

A long and enjoyable evening photographing youths boxing at the Academy. It was good to see energy channelled and respect required from both boxers and supporters.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well done.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise