Previous
363 / 365
Boxing at Hereford Boxing Academy
A long and enjoyable evening photographing youths boxing at the Academy. It was good to see energy channelled and respect required from both boxers and supporters.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
363
photos
38
followers
35
following
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
2
1
365
ILCE-7CM2
20th April 2024 6:54pm
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done.
April 21st, 2024
